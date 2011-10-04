DUBLIN Oct 4 Ireland's "bad bank" put the
self-styled most expensive country house in the UK on its list
of properties under receivership on Tuesday, adding it to a
collection that includes agricultural land in the south of
Ireland and pubs in Dublin's inner-city.
Standing on over 200,000 square metres of grounds in the
south-east of England, Updown Court has 103 rooms, five swimming
pools, a bowling alley and underground garage space for eight
limousines, according to its website.
The estate, situated 45 kilometres outside London, was put
up for sale for over 70 million pounds in 2005 but Ireland's
state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) confirmed on
Tuesday that it appointed CB Richard Ellis as receivers
to the property in August.
NAMA is one of the world's biggest property groups after
acquiring assets ranging from skyscrapers in London's Canary
Wharf to farm land in the Irish countryside as a result of
taking 31 billion euros of loans off the balance sheets of the
country's troubled banks.
NAMA's says the fact that a property is listed on its
website among those subject to enforcement action does not
necessarily imply that it is currently on the open market for
sale.
The total number of properties currently listed is 892.
