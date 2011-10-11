DUBLIN Oct 11 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) will likely face significant changes on the back of a government-sponsored review of its structures, an outgoing member of the agency's board said on Tuesday.

Peter Stewart resigned as a non-executive director of NAMA earlier in the day.

"This is an appropriate juncture for my decision, particularly with the completion of the review of the structures of NAMA by the former chief executive of HSBC, Michael Geoghegan," Stewart said in a statement.

"His review should result in significant changes to the structures of the agency ... I believe the Geoghegan review should be a watershed in the life of NAMA, and I hope that its recommendations will be fully implemented".

Stewart, who has been a member of NAMA's board since its establishment in December 2009, declined to comment on Geoghegan's review when contacted by Reuters.

NAMA was created to purge Irish bank of their riskiest property loans and will have paid over 31 billion euros ($42.3 billion) for loans with a nominal value of around 74 billion euros by the end of the year, making it one of the world's largest property groups. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)