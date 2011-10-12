DUBLIN Oct 12 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency, one of the world's biggest property groups, has been told to consider having fewer accountants and more property experts on its board, the Irish Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

An outgoing member of the agency's board said on Tuesday NAMA will likely face significant changes on the back of a government-sponsored review of its structures undertaken by former HSBC chief executive Michael Geoghegan.

Geoghegan presented his recommendations at a special meeting of the agency's board on Monday when he gave a positive appraisal of NAMA's work, the paper said.

He also said the agency should consider appointing a senior executive such as a chief financial officer who could serve as successor to chief executive Brendan McDonagh should he ever consider leaving his post, the paper said.

NAMA was created to purge Irish banks of their riskiest property loans and will have paid over 31 billion euros ($42 billion) for loans with a nominal value of around 74 billion by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.733 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)