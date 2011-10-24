DUBLIN Oct 24 An Irish court ordered property developer Jim Mansfield on Monday to repay 74 million euros to the country's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).

Mansfield, one of the biggest participants in an ill-fated property boom, owes NAMA the money after he gave personal guarantees on loans from Irish Nationwide Building Society.

NAMA took over the loans as part of a multi-billion euro clear-out of Irish banks' land and development loans.

Mansfield was not in the commercial court on Monday. Previously, the court heard he was suffering from an incurable neurological condition.

Bank of Scotland is pursuing Mansfield for 206 million euros.