Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
DUBLIN Oct 24 An Irish court ordered property developer Jim Mansfield on Monday to repay 74 million euros to the country's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).
Mansfield, one of the biggest participants in an ill-fated property boom, owes NAMA the money after he gave personal guarantees on loans from Irish Nationwide Building Society.
NAMA took over the loans as part of a multi-billion euro clear-out of Irish banks' land and development loans.
Mansfield was not in the commercial court on Monday. Previously, the court heard he was suffering from an incurable neurological condition.
Bank of Scotland is pursuing Mansfield for 206 million euros. (Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.