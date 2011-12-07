(Adds value of loans managed by banks, background)

DUBLIN Dec 7 A government-sponsored review has said Ireland should consider selling the National Asset Management Agency, one of the world's biggest property groups, once it has made significant progress in disposing of its loans, a source familiar with the review said on Wednesday.

The report, commissioned by NAMA, which was created to purge Irish banks of nearly 75 billion euros ($100 billion) of risky land and development loans , also said the agency should consider taking loans currently managed on its behalf by local banks under direct control , said the source .

NAMA lost 1.18 billion euros last year as property prices continue to drop following a bubble that was dramatically punctured by the global financial crisis. NAMA had already demanded the banks cut the value of their loans by around 57 percent before it bought them.

In his budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the review by former HSBC Chief Executive Michael Geoghegan was generally positive but he would create a group to advise on its future strategy following Geogheghan's recommendations.

The report is to be published later this week or next week, the Department of Finance said.

The source said the report raised the possibility that the government could sell the agency once it has completed substantial work and built up a valuable skills base.

It does not recommend a sale in the "forseeable future", said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity .

Land and development loans with individual exposures of under 20 million euros that were acquired by NAMA are currently managed on its behalf by the banks that took the loans, including Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks.

The report says NAMA should consider taking the loans, which the government in May said had a total nominal value of 12 billion euros, under direct control as the banks may not have as much incentive to maximise profit.

"The report says if banks don't manage the loans effectively, it is possible they could bring them back into NAMA," the source said. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Will Waterman)