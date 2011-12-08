* NAMA will cost taxpayers billions unless it changes

* NAMA should bring debts managed by banks in-house

* Needs eight-year exit strategy

* Govt hires report's author, ex HSBC banker, to advise on NAMA (Adds more detail, background)

By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Dec 8 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" will cost the country billions of euros unless it becomes more entrepreneurial and hires the right talent, a government-sponsored report warned on Thursday.

Created in a hurry in 2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land and development loans with a nominal value of nearly 75 billion euros ($99.84 billion), Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is bogged down in internal meetings, long agendas and a focus on control rather than strategy.

"It is now of fundamental importance NAMA evolves further beyond this start-up phase and becomes the pro-active, externally focused, entrepreneurial, confident business it needs to be," the report by former HSBC Chief Executive Michael Geoghegan said.

"A failure to complete this evolution is likely to cost the Irish taxpayer a number of billions of euros and make the achievement of NAMA's key targets particularly challenging."

The ministry of finance has hired Geoghegan to lead a group that will advise on the future of NAMA. The veteran banker will not charge a fee for his role.

NAMA is one of the world's biggest property groups after acquiring assets ranging from skyscrapers in London's Canary Wharf to farmland in the Irish countryside.

Yet much of its board lacks business experience, having been plucked from officialdom or the state's debt agency.

The agency is targeting a 1 billion euro profit over its 7 to 10-year lifetime through asset sales and working with property developers on its books to ensure viable projects get off the ground.

But with property values in Ireland still falling, NAMA made a loss of 1 billion euros in its first year and Geoghegan said that if NAMA wanted to make all its bond repayments on time, it could not solely rely on asset sales.

He said NAMA should take over the management of loans of some 600 debtors being managed by Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland.

"Failure to bring these assets on to NAMA's book in the next six months may increase the risk of NAMA failing to meet its bond repayment schedule," he said.

Geoghegan said NAMA should hire an additional 200 staff at a maximum cost of 25 million euros to deal with these loans, which NAMA bought at around a 58 percent discount to their face value of 13 billion euros.

He said the extra cost of staff could be offset by a lower administration fee paid to the banks.

Bank of Ireland, AIB, the former Anglo Irish Bank and EBS Building Society earn around 74 million euros a year for managing loans they have sold to NAMA.

Geoghegan said NAMA staff should be paid at levels similar to the private sector rather than the public sector, to ensure key employees stay with the agency.

He said NAMA's board needed more entrepreneurial skills and that its chief executive should be freed up to focus on strategy and have a dedicated chief financial officer, who could deputise for him.

"On top of that, an eight-year exit strategy for NAMA needs to be developed, and hence NAMA needs to start thinking now as to what size it will be and what experience it will have by the years 2017-2019, so that a trade sale could be achieved."

($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and)