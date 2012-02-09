* State-run "bad bank" to market funds based on property
portfolios
* Says sees growing interest from international investors
* Has approved asset sales of 7 billion euros since launch
DUBLIN, Feb 9 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) expects commercial property
prices to stabilise this year as it prepares to package assets
into investment funds to tap growing interest from foreign
investors, its chairman said on Thursday.
One of the world's largest property groups, created to purge
Irish banks of 74 billion euros ($98 billion) of risky land and
development loans, NAMA has approved asset sales of 7 billion
euros since it was launched in March 2010.
Irish commercial property prices have fallen by around 65
percent since their peak in 2007.
"There is strong reason to expect that commercial prices
will stabilise this year," Chairman Frank Daly said in a speech
in Dublin, predicting a series of tax breaks in the Irish budget
in December would give the market a "substantial boost".
The agency is targeting a 1 billion euro profit over its 7-
to 10-year lifetime through asset sales and is working with
property developers to ensure viable projects get off the
ground.
Daly said NAMA had registered growing overseas interest in
acquiring prime office and retail properties in Dublin and was
planning to collect properties into so-called Qualifying
Investor Funds to market to investors.
NAMA will acquire the assets from receivers or debtors then
package them in various combinations which can then be sold,
Daly said.
The agency, whose assets range from skyscrapers in London to
farmland in the Irish countryside, will then assemble
sub-portfolios based on asset types or geographical region to
market to investors.
Daly, speaking to the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, also
defended NAMA against widespread criticism in the Irish media
over its lack of transparency.
"I do not have to tell you how absurd your negotiating
position would become if the parties with whom you are
negotiating had full sight of your hand of cards. This would be
commercial madness," he said.
Daly said NAMA has secured 381 million euros of additional
security following negotiations with debtors and expected to
increase that to 500 million euros.
It has secured pledges of 221 million euros of unencumbered
assets from debtors and 160 million by reversing transfers of
asset by debtors to family members and other interested parties.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)