* NAMA launches 80:20 deferred-payment initiative

* Available on 115 houses, may be extended to 750 units

DUBLIN May 8 Ireland's National Asset Management Agency, the country's largest property owner, launched a nationwide pilot scheme on Tuesday aimed at family home and first-time buyers, offering them guarantees against falls of up to 20 percent in the value of their properties.

Irish house prices have been cut in half since the credit crisis hit, and fears of further price falls and tight credit conditions have brought the property market to a standstill.

NAMA, the state-run "bad bank" set up to purge Irish lenders of 74 billion euros' worth of risky land and development loans, said it was launching the scheme to counter those fears.

"We are piloting this initiative to allow some buyers, who are putting off their purchase in the expectation that prices may fall further, to buy now with the knowledge that they may not lose out," Brendan McDonagh, chief executive of NAMA, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Some parts of the Dublin housing market are showing signs of recovery, with demand fuelled by first-time buyers and families who delayed buying during the price plunge.

NAMA said that under its scheme - initially involving more than 115 houses on 12 developments in Dublin, Meath and Cork - buyers would only need to cover 80 percent of the agreed sale price at first, including at least 10 percent as a deposit.

The remaining 20 percent of the initial price tag would only be added to the cost in five years' time if the value of the property is not lower at that time.

"We feel there is a gap in the market, there is a particular segment of buyers who want it for family houses," McDonagh told state-broadcaster RTE.

"We would probably extend it up to 750 units to see how it goes," he said.

Banks such as Bank of Ireland, which also unveiled new mortgages aimed at customers in negative equity last month, AIB and Permanent TSB are participating in the scheme.

AIB said in a separate statement that it had seen strong growth in its new mortgage business with approved applications in March at their highest level in more than 18 months. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Hugh Lawson)