DUBLIN Oct 22 UK investors have agreed to buy part of a holding company designed to facilitate private investment in Ireland's so-called bad bank, the National Asset Management Agency, the agency said on Monday.

A company owned by the partners of UK-based investment firm Walbrook Capital have agreed to buy a 17 percent stake in National Asset Management Agency Investment Ltd.

The NAMAIL shareholding had previously been held by state-owned insurer Irish Life, the statement said.