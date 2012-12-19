BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's shareholder transfers stake to unit
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
DUBLIN Dec 19 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said on Wednesday it had redeemed a further 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) of senior bonds and was confident of meeting an end-2013 deadline under the country's EU/IMF bailout.
The fifth redemption by Ireland's 'bad bank' means it has redeemed 4.75 billion euros of senior bonds since its establishment three years ago. It has committed to pay 7.5 billion by the end of next year.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA will become a company with dispersed share ownership, it said on Monday, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
Feb 20 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd