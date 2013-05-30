DUBLIN May 30 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is to redeem 1.5 billion euros in
senior bonds next week and is "well on course" to meet a
year-end deadline under the country's EU/IMF bailout to repay a
quarter of its bonds.
The redemption by Ireland's 'bad bank', created in 2009 to
purge Irish banks of some 74 billion euros of risky loans, means
it has will have redeemed 6.25 billion euros of senior bonds
since its establishment three years ago.
NAMA said in a statement it remains "well on course to
achieve its target of repaying 25 percent of this debt by the
end of 2013."
It has committed to pay 7.5 billion by the end of the year.
NAMA Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh told journalists the
possibility of missing the deadline was "a non issue".
In its annual report, NAMA said it had generated 12 billion
euros ($15.6 billion) in cash since its inception, two thirds
from asset disposals, mostly outside Ireland.
It said it had earned 1.4 billion euros from asset disposals
in the first five months of 2013.