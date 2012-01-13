DUBLIN Jan 13 The head of lending at
Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one
of the world's largest property groups, has resigned after less
than two years in the role, the agency said on Friday.
Graham Emmett, a former Ernst & Young consultant who joined
the agency in May 2010, resigned to return to the United
Kingdom, a NAMA spokesman said.
NAMA, launched in March 2010 to purge Irish banks of nearly
75 billion euros ($100 billion) of risky land and development
loans, had sold 6.2 billion euros of assets by the end of
October.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman)