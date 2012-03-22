(Corrects to show judge said Treasury could argue that NAMA
failed to give notice in 4th para)
DUBLIN, March 22 Property developer Treasury
Holdings has won the first stage of its legal battle against a
decision by Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency
(NAMA) to appoint receivers to certain assets without
consultation.
Treasury, one of Ireland's biggest property groups, was
granted approval by the High Court in Dublin on Thursday to
bring a legal challenge to the way parts of its business were
put into receivership by NAMA.
The agency made a decision to call in the receivers in
relation to 35 properties and debts of 900 million euros ($1.19
billion) without notifying the company for over a month,
Treasury said.
The judge concluded that Treasury could argue in its main
hearing that NAMA failed to give notice of the proposed decision
and denied Treasury the "opportunity to be heard".
Treasury, a multi-billion euro property empire that ranges
from Dublin to Shanghai and includes golf course resorts in
Sweden, a 5-star hotel in Moscow and offices in Paris, welcomed
the decision.
"We note that the one of the grounds on which the Judge made
her order is that NAMA failed to take into account the
availability of investors/purchasers for the loans," it said in
a statement.
The group says that NAMA, created in 2009 to purge Irish
banks of risky land and development loans, rejected offers to
acquire its loans without sufficient consideration.
The court was told by NAMA's senior portfolio manager Mary
Birmingham it was difficult to see how Treasury could have been
shocked at its decision to appoint receivers, given that most of
the 1.7 billion euros loans acquired by NAMA were in default.
Furthermore, Treasury had a "very significant" non-NAMA debt
of around one billion euros which had not been disclosed, she
added.
NAMA, which described Treasury as "hopelessly insolvent",
also warned last month that it would not be able to operate for
the public good if the property group succeeds in its challege.
(Reporting by Sarah O'Connor, writing by Lorraine Turner;
editing by Keiron Henderson and Erica Billingham)