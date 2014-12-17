UPDATE 1-CDB Aviation seeks growth as it confirms Boeing order
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
DUBLIN Dec 17 Ireland's National Asset Management Agency on Wednesday said it had redeemed another 500 million euros ($623.10 million) of senior debt from the banks who sold the agency 74 billion euros of bad loans in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
On the back of Ireland's economic recovery, state-backed Nama is paying back the banks faster that originally envisaged and has now redeemed 16.6 bln eur of senior debt from the banks, 55 percent of the total issued.
Nama also announced that it had selected Singapore-headquartered property developer Oxley Holdings as the preferred bidder for a 2.35 hectare site in Dublin city centre next to the Central Bank of Ireland's new head office.
The agency would not give any value of the deal, which is Oxley's first in Ireland.
($1 = 0.8024 euros) (Reporting by Laura Noonan; editing by Jason Neely)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.