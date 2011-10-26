DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has started offering financing to purchasers of commercial property to generate sales and expects to significantly ramp up its financing programme next year.

Created to purge the Irish banks of over 70 billion euros ($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest property group and needs to revive Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further write-downs to its portfolio.

The agency lost 1.18 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Erica Billingham)