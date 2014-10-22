BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
DUBLIN Oct 22 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has paid back half of its 30.2 billion euros of senior debt and is on course to pay back 80 percent by 2016, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Established in 2009, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) paid 32 billion euros to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of risky loans after a property crash. It has repaid 15.1 billion euros, Brendan McDonagh said in a statement.
Seen as a major liability for Dublin's finances until recently, NAMA has been taking advantage of a surge in demand for Irish real estate and says it expects to at least break even over its lifetime. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by John Stonestreet)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )