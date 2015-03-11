DUBLIN, March 11 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has redeemed another billion euros of senior debt, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to repay 80 percent of its 30.2 billion euros ($32 billion) of senior bonds by the end of next year.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has now redeemed 17.6 billion euros or 58 percent of the debt issued in 2010 and 2011 when it purged Irish banks of 74 billion worth of troubled, property-related loans. ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland)