BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
DUBLIN, Sept 30 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has redeemed 1.75 billion euros of senior debt, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to repay 80 percent of its 30.2 billion euros ($33.9 billion) of senior bonds by the end of next year.
The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has now redeemed 21.1 billion euros or 70 percent of the debt issued in 2010 and 2011 when it purged Irish banks of 74 billion worth of troubled, property-related loans. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: