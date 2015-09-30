DUBLIN, Sept 30 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has redeemed 1.75 billion euros of senior debt, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to repay 80 percent of its 30.2 billion euros ($33.9 billion) of senior bonds by the end of next year.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has now redeemed 21.1 billion euros or 70 percent of the debt issued in 2010 and 2011 when it purged Irish banks of 74 billion worth of troubled, property-related loans. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)