DUBLIN, Sept 29 Ireland's state-run "bad bank"
completed its biggest sale to date on Tuesday when it sold a
loan portfolio to a joint venture of Hammerson Plc and
Allianz Real Estate Germany GMBH for 1.85 billion euros ($2.1
billion).
The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one of the
world's largest property groups, was set up in 2009 following
Ireland's financial crash and paid a total of 32 billion euros
to purge local banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros.
The so-called "Project Jewel" portfolio, which relates to
loans secured on real estate assets which include Ireland's
largest retail shopping centre, Dundrum Town Centre, had a par
value of approximately 2.6 billion euros, NAMA said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)