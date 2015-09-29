DUBLIN, Sept 29 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" completed its biggest sale to date on Tuesday when it sold a loan portfolio to a joint venture of Hammerson Plc and Allianz Real Estate Germany GMBH for 1.85 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one of the world's largest property groups, was set up in 2009 following Ireland's financial crash and paid a total of 32 billion euros to purge local banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros.

The so-called "Project Jewel" portfolio, which relates to loans secured on real estate assets which include Ireland's largest retail shopping centre, Dundrum Town Centre, had a par value of approximately 2.6 billion euros, NAMA said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)