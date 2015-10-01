DUBLIN Oct 1 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has increased the profit it forecasts to make by the time it winds down to 1.75 billion euros ($1.95 billion) from 1 billion euros, The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said on Thursday.

NAMA was set up in 2009 following a financial crash and forked out 32 billion euros to purge local banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros. It plans to pay back all its senior debt by 2018 having taken advantage of a surge in demand for Irish real estate over the past two years.

"I am pleased to say that the profit for the first six months exceeded the full-year profit figure for 2014," NAMA Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh added in a statement ahead of the publishing of its half-year results, referring to the 458 million euro profit made in 2014.

