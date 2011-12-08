DUBLIN Dec 8 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) will end up costing the country a
number of billion euros unless it becomes a more entrepreneurial
business and hires the right talent, a government-sponsored
report said on Thursday.
The report by former HSBC chief executive Michael
Geoghegan also said a possible trade sale of the agency, created
to purge Ireland's banks of risky land and development loans
with a face value of nearly 75 billion euros ($99.84 billion),
could be considered.
Ireland's ministry of finance said on Thursday it was hiring
Geoghegan to lead an advisory group on the future of the agency.
($1 = 0.7512 euros)
