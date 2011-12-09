DUBLIN Dec 9 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency had sold assets totalling 6.2 billion euros by the end of October, 80 percent of them located outside Ireland, its chief executive said on Friday.

NAMA, launched in March 2010 to purge Irish banks of nearly 75 billion euros ($100 billion) of risky land and development loans, had sold 4.6 billion euros of assets before completing its largest sale to date in September by selling loans backed by three luxury London hotels for more than 800 million euros.

"Our asset disposal programme will be orderly and phased," Brendan McDonagh told an investor conference in London, adding that the agency was likely to redeem a cumulative total of 2 billion euros in NAMA senior debt before the end of the year. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Will Waterman)