DUBLIN Dec 4 Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said it has redeemed a further 500 million euros of senior debt to hit an end-year redemption target of 7.5 billion euros demanded under the country's EU/IMF bailout.

NAMA, the country's so-called bad bank, is one of the world's largest property groups having purged local banks of 74 billion euros of risky loans following a property crash that pushed Ireland into a bailout three years ago.

"Today's milestone marks an important step on the way towards reducing the taxpayer's contingent liability which initially stood at over 30 billion euros. We now look forward to the next major challenge to redeem another 7.5 billion by 2016," Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh said in a statement on Wednesday.