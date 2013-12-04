DUBLIN Dec 4 Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA) said it has redeemed a further 500
million euros of senior debt to hit an end-year redemption
target of 7.5 billion euros demanded under the country's EU/IMF
bailout.
NAMA, the country's so-called bad bank, is one of the
world's largest property groups having purged local banks of 74
billion euros of risky loans following a property crash that
pushed Ireland into a bailout three years ago.
"Today's milestone marks an important step on the way
towards reducing the taxpayer's contingent liability which
initially stood at over 30 billion euros. We now look forward to
the next major challenge to redeem another 7.5 billion by 2016,"
Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh said in a statement on
Wednesday.