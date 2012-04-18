DUBLIN, April 18 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) posted a 2011 profit before
impairments of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Finance Minister
Michael Noonan said on Wednesday, well ahead of the 600 million
euros the agency forecast in October.
The agency's unaudited accounts indicated an impairment
charge of 810 million euros, which would generate a profit of
200 million euros, but this impairment charge is subject to
agreement by its auditors, Noonan said.
Created to purge the Irish banks of over 70 billion euros
($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is
one of the world's largest property group and needs to revive
Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further
write-downs to its portfolio.
Noonan, speaking to parliament, said the agency expects to
break even by 2020.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
