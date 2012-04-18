* Unaudited accounts indicated pre-impairment profit of 1 bln eur

* Estimated impairment of 810 mln eur indicate 200 mln eur profit (Adds quotes, details)

DUBLIN, April 18 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) will post a 2011 profit before impairments of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday, well ahead of the 600 million the agency had forecast.

Created to purge the Irish banks of over 70 billion euros ($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest property groups.

As a contingent liability for the state, NAMA is closely watched for losses that might impact the national debt, which is forecast to peak at 119 percent of gross domestic product next year.

The agency's unaudited accounts indicated a 2011 impairment charge of 810 million euros, which would generate a profit of 200 million euros, but this impairment charge is subject to agreement by its auditors, Noonan told parliament.

"Most people were expecting an overall loss, so if it does become a 200 million euro profit that would be very encouraging," said Owen Callan, a senior dealer at Danske Markets.

The numbers may be received with some scepticism as impairments were upgraded significantly after preliminary results were announced last year, Callan said.

The agency lost 1.18 billion euros last year on the back of a 1.5 billion euros impairment charge. In October it said it expected a 2011 pre-impairment profit of 600 million euros.

Noonan said he saw "slight beginnings" of a recovery in Ireland's property market and said he expected some growth this year, without specifying a sector.

Irish commercial property prices have fallen by around 65 percent since their peak in 2007, while residential property prices have fallen by about half. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)