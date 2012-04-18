* Unaudited accounts indicated pre-impairment profit of 1
bln eur
* Estimated impairment of 810 mln eur indicate 200 mln eur
profit
DUBLIN, April 18 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) will post a 2011 profit before
impairments of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Finance Minister
Michael Noonan said on Wednesday, well ahead of the 600 million
the agency had forecast.
Created to purge the Irish banks of over 70 billion euros
($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is
one of the world's largest property groups.
As a contingent liability for the state, NAMA is closely
watched for losses that might impact the national debt, which is
forecast to peak at 119 percent of gross domestic product next
year.
The agency's unaudited accounts indicated a 2011 impairment
charge of 810 million euros, which would generate a profit of
200 million euros, but this impairment charge is subject to
agreement by its auditors, Noonan told parliament.
"Most people were expecting an overall loss, so if it does
become a 200 million euro profit that would be very
encouraging," said Owen Callan, a senior dealer at Danske
Markets.
The numbers may be received with some scepticism as
impairments were upgraded significantly after preliminary
results were announced last year, Callan said.
The agency lost 1.18 billion euros last year on the back of
a 1.5 billion euros impairment charge. In October it said it
expected a 2011 pre-impairment profit of 600 million euros.
Noonan said he saw "slight beginnings" of a recovery in
Ireland's property market and said he expected some growth this
year, without specifying a sector.
Irish commercial property prices have fallen by around 65
percent since their peak in 2007, while residential property
prices have fallen by about half.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)