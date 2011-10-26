DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has made an average profit of 12-15 percent on overseas approved asset sales, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Created to purge the Irish banks of over 70 billion euros ($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest property groups and needs to revive Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further write-downs to its portfolio.

"We have made a profit on average of 12-15 percent," chief executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Anna Willard)