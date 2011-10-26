DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has made an average profit of
12-15 percent on overseas approved asset sales, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Created to purge the Irish banks of over 70 billion euros
($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is
one of the world's largest property groups and needs to revive
Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further
write-downs to its portfolio.
"We have made a profit on average of 12-15 percent," chief
executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Anna Willard)