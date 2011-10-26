DUBLIN Oct 26 DUBLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) expects to post an operating profit before impairments of over 600 million euros in 2011, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Created to purge the Irish banks of over 70 billion euros ($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest property group and needs to revive Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further write-downs to its portfolio.

The agency lost 1.18 billion euros last year after impairments of almost 1.5 billion euros.

Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh said NAMA would likely face an impairment charge in 2011, but said it was too soon to say how big it would be.

The pre-impairment operating profit at the end of September was 400 million euros, he told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)