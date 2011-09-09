DUBLIN, Sept 9 The chairman of Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said it will be challenging to dispose of property assets over the next year in part due to the fact that other funds are also selling large property portfolios.

"It will be challenging over the next year to dispose of assets," Frank Daly told a parliamentary committee.

He said a large German fund with 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in assets announced last week that it would sell its portfolio of U.K. assets. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Conor Humphries)