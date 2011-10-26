DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) warned the government that a proposed law banning upward-only rent reviews would cut property prices by more than 20 percent, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Created to purge the Irish banks of nearly 75 billion euros ($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest property group and needs to revive Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further write-downs to its portfolio.

"I wrote on behalf of the board to the minister (of finance) that if there was a wide-ranging review there would be at least a 20 percent effect on Irish property values," NAMA chief executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Dublin's new administration pledged to end upward-only reviews for leases agreed during heady days of the "Celtic Tiger" economy to ease the burden on retailers struggling with hefty rents and hopes to unveil new rules by the end of the year.

McDonagh said the expectation of the market right now was that the law would be less stringent and that "limited changes would have a minor effect" on property prices. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)