DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) warned the government that a
proposed law banning upward-only rent reviews would cut property
prices by more than 20 percent, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Created to purge the Irish banks of nearly 75 billion euros
($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is
one of the world's largest property group and needs to revive
Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further
write-downs to its portfolio.
"I wrote on behalf of the board to the minister (of finance)
that if there was a wide-ranging review there would be at least
a 20 percent effect on Irish property values," NAMA chief
executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee on
Wednesday.
Dublin's new administration pledged to end upward-only
reviews for leases agreed during heady days of the "Celtic
Tiger" economy to ease the burden on retailers struggling with
hefty rents and hopes to unveil new rules by the end of the
year.
McDonagh said the expectation of the market right now was
that the law would be less stringent and that "limited changes
would have a minor effect" on property prices.
