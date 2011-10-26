DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) could lose a couple of billion
euros and would be unable to pay its debt in full if the
government bans upward-only rent reviews on commercial leases,
its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Dublin's new administration pledged to end upward-only
reviews for leases agreed during heady days of the "Celtic
Tiger" economy to ease the burden on retailers struggling with
hefty rents and hopes to unveil new rules by the end of the
year.
"If the change went through in terms of wide-scale change,
if you applied 20 percent to the loans of NAMA Irish assets then
effectively you have a hit of a couple of billion and that's a
couple of billion we won't recover," Brendan McDonagh told a
parliamentary committee.
"We wouldn't be able to pay all of the NAMA debt (as a
result)."
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin and
David Holmes)