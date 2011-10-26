DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) could lose a couple of billion euros and would be unable to pay its debt in full if the government bans upward-only rent reviews on commercial leases, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Dublin's new administration pledged to end upward-only reviews for leases agreed during heady days of the "Celtic Tiger" economy to ease the burden on retailers struggling with hefty rents and hopes to unveil new rules by the end of the year.

"If the change went through in terms of wide-scale change, if you applied 20 percent to the loans of NAMA Irish assets then effectively you have a hit of a couple of billion and that's a couple of billion we won't recover," Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee.

"We wouldn't be able to pay all of the NAMA debt (as a result)." (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin and David Holmes)