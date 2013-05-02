Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
DUBLIN May 2 Ireland's Nama:
* Says sells Irish loan portfolio with par value of 800 mln eur to consortium led by Starwood Capital Group
* Consortium, which also includes Key Capital Real Estate and Catalyst Capital, will buy 80 pct of joint venture with NAMA with help of senior secured vendor finance loan
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities