DUBLIN May 2 Ireland's "bad bank" has sold its first portfolio of Irish commercial property loans to a consortium led by private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group, but the National Asset Management Agency declined to say what discount it gave.

The Irish Times newspaper reported the portfolio of loans backed by 30 office and retail properties sold for around 200 million euros ($264 million), a quarter of its par value of 800 million.

NAMA had applied an average discount of 57 percent when taking over 74 billion euros of risky bank loans after its creation in 2009, but did not disclose what it paid for specific loans.

The loan portfolio will be sold to a new joint venture 20 percent owned by NAMA and 80 percent owned by the consortium, which also includes Key Capital Real Estate and Catalyst Capital, NAMA said in a statement on Thursday.

NAMA said it had provided a senior secured vendor finance loan to the joint venture, with an initial loan to value of less than 60 percent at what it described as a commercial rate of interest.

The portfolio of loans is backed by a wide range of properties, including sites in the Irish Financial Services Centre and a police station in Dublin city centre.