BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases regular weekly NAV
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 7 March 2017 was USD 17.87 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN May 2 Ireland's "bad bank" has sold its first portfolio of Irish commercial property loans to a consortium led by private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group, but the National Asset Management Agency declined to say what discount it gave.
The Irish Times newspaper reported the portfolio of loans backed by 30 office and retail properties sold for around 200 million euros ($264 million), a quarter of its par value of 800 million.
NAMA had applied an average discount of 57 percent when taking over 74 billion euros of risky bank loans after its creation in 2009, but did not disclose what it paid for specific loans.
The loan portfolio will be sold to a new joint venture 20 percent owned by NAMA and 80 percent owned by the consortium, which also includes Key Capital Real Estate and Catalyst Capital, NAMA said in a statement on Thursday.
NAMA said it had provided a senior secured vendor finance loan to the joint venture, with an initial loan to value of less than 60 percent at what it described as a commercial rate of interest.
The portfolio of loans is backed by a wide range of properties, including sites in the Irish Financial Services Centre and a police station in Dublin city centre.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.
WASHINGTON, March 8 Wall Street attorney Jay Clayton will recuse himself from matters involving Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank AG and other clients he has recently represented if confirmed to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the terms of an ethics agreement disclosed on Wednesday.