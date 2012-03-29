DUBLIN, March 29 Ireland's finance minister will update parliament at 1500 GMT on Thursday on its talks with the European Central Bank to avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment to one of its failed banks, a spokesman for the minister said.

Ireland has proposed meeting the end-March annual payment of 3.1 billion euros to the former Anglo Irish Bank by issuing a long-term bond, which sources say will have a duration of 13 years.

The country's central bank governor said on Tuesday that it was likely a deal would be struck ahead of talks on the wider refinancing of future promissory note payments that will take months to complete. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)