DUBLIN, March 21 Ireland may settle a 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) promissory note payment due next week by issuing a long-term government bond, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

The bond would avoid the government having to make the cash payment due at the end of the month and could ease political pressure on the government ahead of a referendum on the EU's new fiscal compact treaty on stricter budget discipline.

"We are now negotiating with the EU authorities, and principally with the ECB, on the basis that the 3.06 billion euro cash installment...could be settled by the delivery of a long-term Irish government bond," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told parliament

Dublin has pursued a months-long campaign to reduce the cost of its bank rescue by refinancing around 30 billion euros worth of promissory notes - the IOUs used to recapitalise failed lenders Irish Nationwide Building Society and Anglo Irish Bank, now merged as Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC).

A deal on the next payment of 3.1 billion euros due on March 31 would give the government more time to renegotiate the remaining promissory notes.

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Leslie Adler)