DUBLIN, July 19 Significantly improving the terms of Ireland's bank rescue would greatly enhance the country's prospects of returning to long-term bond markets, the head of its debt agency said on Thursday.

John Corrigan, who previously said any deal would be a bonus but not essential for stabilising Ireland's debt position, also said the agency planned to diversify its sources of funding with its first sovereign issuance of annuity bonds to Irish-based pension funds and inflation-linked bonds.

"A significant deal on bank debt would, of course, greatly enhance the prospects of returning to the markets in a timely and sustainable manner," Corrigan said in a statement.

A resolution of the wider euro zone sovereign debt and banking issues were critical to any full market return, he added. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)