* Irish govt doesn't want "hedge fund" prices for banks
* Irish debt agency says band deal would enhance market
return
* Eyes 3-5 bln euros from new instruments aimed at domestic
market
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, July 19 Ireland's finance minister said
on Thursday that if Europe's new rescue fund takes over the
government's stakes in its banks, it would need to do so at
prices significantly above their current low valuations.
Euro zone leaders agreed last month to allow its rescue
funds to recapitalise banks, and Ireland wants to benefit from
this retrospectively as part of ongoing talks to improve the
terms of its bank bailout.
Ireland is hoping to reduce its debt burden, which is set to
peak at just under 120 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)
and which Michael Noonan said on Thursday could prevent it
returning to the bond markets at reasonable rates.
"We wouldn't think we were being assisted or treated fairly
if we were only offered the terms we could get from a willing
hedge fund who wanted to purchase the stake the Irish government
has in the banks," Noonan told a news conference.
"The valuation will be an issue for negotiation but before
we could agree, they would need to be significantly in advance
of those figures," Noonan added, referring to figures showing
that investments by the country's National Pension Reserve Fund
(NPRF) in its top two banks were now worth 8.1 billion euros.
The NPRF invested just over 20 billion euros at a loss into
Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, and
the government directly invested a further 4.8 billion euros
into AIB and 2.7 billion into permanent tsb.
Noonan, who has been campaigning for a year to soften the
terms of the country's bank bailout, wants to see some form of
long-term economic value recognised if it sells its stakes in
the country's three remaining viable domestic banks.
Talks on improving the bank rescue are due to be completed
by October, and the head of Ireland's debt agency said a
significant improvement to the terms of the rescue would greatly
enhance the country's prospects of making its planned return to
long-term bond markets later this year or early next.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), one of Ireland's
troika of lenders, also said this week that the talks were a key
step towards Ireland getting out of its continued dependence on
official funding.
National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) chief executive
John Corrigan said resolving the wider euro zone sovereign debt
and banking issues were also critical to any full market return.
After returning to short-term bond markets earlier this
month for the first time since its EU/IMF bailout in November
2010, Corrigan said the agency had yet to decide whether to run
another treasury bill auction next month as part of three or
four more planned this year.
The NTMA also confirmed plans to diversify its sources of
funding later this year with its first sovereign issuance of
annuity bonds to Irish-based pension funds and inflation-linked
bonds also aimed at domestic investors.
Corrigan said it was not inconceivable that it could raise 3
to 5 billion euros over the next 18 months from the two new
instruments.
"International investors don't owe us a living, they don't
have to buy our paper, and if the local investors don't have the
confidence to invest in the market and aren't seen to have that
confidence, it's going to be very difficult to get international
investors back," he said.
