DUBLIN May 14 Explorer Petrel Resources Plc
is seeking a larger partner to help it fund drilling off
the coast of Ireland and hopes to conclude a deal in coming
months, as it capitalises on a surge of interest in the
country's oil potential.
Ireland's oil prospects have come to the fore after positive
results last year at the Barryroe field in the Celtic Sea, which
now looks set to be developed, turning the country into an oil
producer.
Dublin-based Petrel, which has a stock market value of about
14 million pounds ($21.5 million), said on Tuesday it was in
talks about bringing in a partner to help fund drilling off
Ireland's coast, which due to the deep water and expensive rigs
costs tens of millions of dollars.
"We've been approached by a few players that we're now in
discussions with," Petrel Managing Director David Horgan said in
an interview, adding he expected to conclude the discussions in
coming months.
Attractive tax rates in Ireland and the large potential size
of yet-to-discovered oil fields off the country's Atlantic coast
have sparked the interest of the world's biggest oil companies,
such as ExxonMobil, which is drilling a well there.
"There's good interest in Ireland," said Horgan, describing
parties who had shown interest as large independents and oil
majors.
Another Dublin-based explorer, Fastnet Oil & Gas,
is also in the process of trying to secure a partner for its
Irish licences, while Providence Resources is seeking a
partner to help foot the bill of up to $1.7 billion to get the
Barryroe field into production.
U.S.-based Kosmos Energy, a company worth around
$4.37 billion, recently signed a deal with minnow Europa
to explore off the coast of Ireland.
Shares in Petrel soared 156 percent to 32.5 pence in a day
last November, when the company said geological studies led to a
belief that one of its drilling targets had a billion-barrel
potential.
The stock has since pared those gains and traded at 18.5
pence by mid-morning Tuesday.