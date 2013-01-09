DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland is very close to the normalised market funding that would make it eligible for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme after the country's bond sale this week, its debt chief said on Wednesday.

"One of the conditions is that you have to have normalised your engagement with the markets. Yesterday's transaction is as close to normalisation, maybe the monthly auctions would be the icing on the cake," John Corrigan told a news conference.

"I would make the case (of normalisation) but I'm not sure that the ECB would accept that case, but it's very close to it."