Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland is very close to the normalised market funding that would make it eligible for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme after the country's bond sale this week, its debt chief said on Wednesday.
"One of the conditions is that you have to have normalised your engagement with the markets. Yesterday's transaction is as close to normalisation, maybe the monthly auctions would be the icing on the cake," John Corrigan told a news conference.
"I would make the case (of normalisation) but I'm not sure that the ECB would accept that case, but it's very close to it."
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.