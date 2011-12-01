* Lawmaker expelled over controversial bank guarantee
* Coalition government maintains large majority
DUBLIN Dec 1 Ireland's coalition
government expelled a junior Labour Party lawmaker on Thursday
after he refused to back its plan to extend a controversial bank
guarantee scheme, the third expulsion since the government swept
to power in February.
The coalition, which has capitalised on a wave of
voter anger over an economic meltdown that led to an EU/IMF
bailout, still has a comfortable majority after the expulsion of
Tommy Broughan, retaining 111 of 165 deputies.
Broughan, who has had several disagreements with the
leadership of his party in the past, was automatically expelled
from the parliamentary party when he voted against the
government on Thursday. His expulsion means the government can
no longer count on his vote.
"His actions today are regarded as a grievous breach of
party discipline," the party said in a statement.
Broughan voted against the extension of the government's
2008 deposit guarantee scheme, which left Ireland responsible
for its banks' liabilities, eventually triggering the bailout
last year. The government says it is still needed to maintain
stability in the banking system.
A junior minister for centre-left Labour, Wille Penrose,
resigned earlier this month over the closure of an army barracks
in his constituency. A deputy from centre-right Fine Gael
resigned in July over cuts to services at his local hospital.
The government is to unveil its first budget next week with
cutbacks of 2.2 billion euros ($3.0 bln), which will put
pressure on backbench members of parliament and analysts say
could lead to further resignations.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
