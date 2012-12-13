DUBLIN Dec 13 Ireland's coalition government
expelled a senior Labour Party lawmaker on Thursday after he
voted against social welfare cuts, part of an austerity budget
unveiled last week.
The defection does not threaten the government's majority,
but will put further pressure on the leadership of the
centre-left Labour Party to resist cutbacks spearheaded by the
centre-right Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Enda Kenny.
Bailed-out Ireland detailed its sixth raft of spending cuts
and tax hikes in little over four years last week, and all
measures are expected to pass as the government still controls
107 of seats in the 166-seat lower house.
Colm Keaveney, who is chairman of the Labour party and
critic of party leader Eamon Gilmore, voted against the Social
Welfare Bill, prompting his automatic expulsion from the
parliamentary party reducing the government's majority.
He is the fifth Labour deputy to lose the whip in less than
two years.
"While I support the government's fiscal strategy, I just
find it very difficult to personally support the measures that
attack vulnerable people in society," Keaveney told Newstalk
radio
"I think the budget is a lost opportunity for this
government to secure social cohesion."
The bill included a 20 percent cut in the respite grant
given to carers to pay for alternative help while they take a
holiday. Keaveney had been lobbying for a tax increase on high
earners instead.