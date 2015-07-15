By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, July 15 Three independent Irish members
of parliament, including a former junior minister, set up a new
centre-left party on Wednesday, preparing for elections early
next year that could usher in a multi-party coalition.
The Social Democrats are among a number of new parties to
emerge in a bid to challenge one of the continent's most stable
political systems seven years after Ireland was plunged into a
debilitating financial crisis.
While Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael remains
the most popular party according to opinion polls, it may
struggle to retain its two-party coalition with Labour, having
swept to power in 2011 with a record parliamentary majority as a
coalition.
The Social Democrats party follow Renua, a new centre-right
party set up by former Europe minister Lucinda Creighton, and a
third catch-all grouping of non-party MPs in setting out its
stall ahead of elections due to take place by April next year.
"We know that a significant proportion and possibly the
majority of Irish people have become disillusioned with the
existing political parties and the democratic process," the
Social Democrats' Roisin Shortall told a news conference.
£What has happened in this country, the disastrous collapse
of the economy was caused by a failure of politics," said
Shortall, who quit as a junior minister and a member of the
Labour Party in 2012 over the coalition's health policy.
As Ireland's economy recovers and allows a reversal of years
of tax hikes and slashed spending, the Social Democrats said it
would favour a 2-to-1 ratio in favour of spending over tax cuts,
compared with the even split advocated by the current coalition.
It said it would also seek to abolish water charges and
reform Ireland's abortion laws, two likely election issues.
The new parties are hoping to win the backing of critics of
the government who believe little has changed in the political
system since the crisis and capitalise on the strong support for
independent candidates in opinion polls.
"This is all about government formation. It seems likely
Fine Gael and Labour might not get a majority, then they will
need the votes and this is exactly what these groupings are
thinking," said Liam Weeks, politics lecturer at University
College Cork.
