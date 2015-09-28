* Irish PM could call snap election after budget tax cuts
* 2016 vote could give more time for recovery to spread
* Analysts say next opinion poll could be decisive
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Sept 28 Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny
must shortly decide whether to call an early election and
capitalise on increasingly positive economic news or wait until
early next year when voters might more firmly feel the recovery
in their pockets.
Kenny has until March to set a date and has always said he
will wait until the new year. But with opinion polls putting his
Fine Gael party and coalition partners Labour within striking
distance of re-election, party colleagues and strategists say a
November ballot is being considered.
That would mean centre-right led governments in Ireland,
Spain and Portugal going to the polls within weeks of each other
in a test of whether a second term can be secured after signing
up to unpopular economic reforms and spending cuts.
Those in favour say the government should cut and run after
the Oct. 13 budget when it plans to bring down personal taxes
and increase spending, rather than risk unforeseen events taking
voters' attention away from the economy in the new year.
"The government wants the agenda to be on the economy and
there's no better time to do that than at budget time," said
Brendan Griffin, a backbench member of Kenny's Fine Gael party
who would like an early election.
"I'd understand the reasons for waiting until the springtime
too. There are people for and against - I'd say it's 50/50."
SPRING OR AUTUMN?
Those against point to the widespread feeling that while the
economy is set to grow faster than any other in Europe for the
second year in row at around 6 percent, the benefits are only
slowly filtering down, particularly in hard-hit rural areas.
They feel there are votes to be won when tax cuts, public
sector wage rises and a hike in the minimum wage are implemented
in January, and following a promised doubling of the Christmas
bonus payment given to pensioners and the more than 9 percent of
people still unemployed.
"We should go in the spring, it's about continuing the work
we're doing, ensuring the budget we put in place works to
benefit people and showing we've the capacity to govern for a
full term," said Jerry Buttimer, a Fine Gael Member of
Parliament from the southern county of Cork.
Support for the governing parties returned to the highest
level in more than a year in the influential Red C/Sunday
Business Post poll two weeks ago, putting them within a dozen
seats of the 80 needed to secure a parliamentary majority.
Support was up only marginally last week in another closely
watched poll, the Irish Times/ MRBI survey, and not enough to
either embolden Kenny or kill off the idea of a snap election.
The closest rival, the fellow centre-right Fianna Fail
party, also appears to have stalled at around 20 percent while
left-wing challenger Sinn Fein has begun to fall below that
level as it grapples with a political crisis in Northern
Ireland.
Analysts say the next major opinion poll, expected ahead of
the budget, could be decisive.
"I'm still leaning towards February, primarily from the
point of view of 'economic voting' but if you get a second
opinion poll that sustains the Labour and Fine Gael gains, that
would make a November election far more likely," said Theresa
Reidy, a politics lecturer at University College Cork.
"The next poll is really crucial."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)