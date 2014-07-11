DUBLIN, July 11 Ireland's Prime Minister Enda
Kenny retained his finance and public spending ministers on
Friday, limiting any disruption to Dublin's deficit-cutting
plans from a cabinet reshuffle that followed bruising mid-term
elections.
A backlash at local and European elections over austerity
cuts cost Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore his job as leader
of the junior coalition Labour Party in May and led to more
changes on Friday as Kenny tries to revive the parties fortunes.
As expected, the cull did not extend to Finance Minister
Michael Noonan and Spending Minister Brendan Howlin who helped
win back investor confidence after a crushing financial crisis
and guided Ireland out of an international bailout last year.
