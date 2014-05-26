DUBLIN May 26 Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister
Eamon Gilmore will resign as leader of the junior government
coalition partner, the Labour party, on Monday, a party source
told Reuters, moments ahead of Gilmore confirming the news.
Gilmore faced a motion of no confidence in his leadership
from a number of members of his parliamentary party after its
support collapsed at local and European elections and he was due
to make a statement to the media at 5 p.m. 1600 GMT.
"What he is likely to be saying is that he will be writing
to the general secretary asking to convene a meeting of the
executive where he will tell them of his intention to resign as
party leader," the source said.
