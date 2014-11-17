DUBLIN Nov 17 The constituency office of the
Irish minister overseeing unpopular new water charges received a
bomb threat on Monday, the latest escalation in Ireland's most
serious anti-austerity protests to date.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to
protest against the government's plans to levy direct charges on
households to use water for the first time next year.
The water charges are the final piece of a 30 billion euro
($37.5 billion) austerity drive that has cut spending by almost
20 percent of annual output since 2008, but they have provoked
the biggest response of any measure.
While Ireland is forecasting GDP growth of 4.7 percent this
year, the fastest in the euro zone, the protesters say ordinary
working people are not feeling the benefits, but have suffered
disproportionately from austerity.
Government ministers have been heckled at protests in recent
days and Environment Minister Alan Kelly said a worker at his
constituency office had received the telephone threat on Monday.
"This was a very traumatic and upsetting experience," Kelly,
a minister with the centre-left Labour Party, the junior partner
in government, said in a statement.
Deputy Prime Minister Joan Burton was trapped in her car for
two hours on Saturday by a crowd including a recently elected
member of parliament who is calling for a boycott of the
charges.
Video footage from the protests showed her being hit by a
balloon filled with water. She required a police escort to leave
the scene.
Police in County Cork also began an investigation after two
vans belonging to the local council were set on fire overnight.
Images posted online showed the vans were marked as water
service vehicles.
After months of uncertainty and increasing opposition, the
government says the charges being unveiled on Wednesday will be
lower than previously flagged, and will be fixed for a number of
years.
Press reports have indicated that the government may cut the
maximum charges from over 400 euros per year for some families
to closer to 200 euros.
($1 = 0.8002 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)