DUBLIN Nov 19 Ireland reduced the levels it
plans to charges consumers for the use of water on Wednesday and
promised to maintain the low rates until 2019 in a bid to quell
the most serious anti-austerity protests it has faced to date.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to
oppose the plans to levy water charges for the first time next
year, complaining that they cannot afford to pay after years of
tax hikes brought in to repair public finances.
While Ireland is forecasting GDP growth of 4.7 percent this
year, the fastest in Europe, many people have yet to feel any
effect and the protests have undermined plans to cut income tax
that the government hope will boost its 2016 re-election hopes.
"We as a government have made mistakes (and) I have listened
very, very carefully to the people," Environment Minister Alan
Kelly, whose constituency office received a bomb threat this
week, told parliament.
"I believe that this package will be seen as fair by the
vast majority of our people, it will be accepted as fair by the
many people who have borne the burden of austerity."
Kelly said a single person would pay 60 euros a year once a
100 euro government grant is taken into account, and households
of two or more people would pay 160 euros.
Families had feared bills would run into hundreds of euros
but the months of uncertainty has fed into the opposition after
painful measures had previously been met with little resistance,
unlike in other bailed-out euro zone members such as Greece.
A third day of protest against the charges is planned for
Dec. 10 with opponents predicting that large numbers of
frustrated households will refuse to pay.
"This is a manoeuvre by the government hoping to get them
out of a hole. I don't think it will work because the mood is so
strong against this," said Socialist Party member of parliament
Ruth Coppinger, launching the "We Won't Pay" campaign.
On a popular phone-in show on of the announcement, many were
determined to ignore the bills when they arrive in April.
"This is only a con job," Peter Stephenson told national
broadcaster RTE. "If they reduced it six cents I wouldn't pay
it."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)