DUBLIN, April 12 European Union finance
ministers agreed on Friday to extend the maturities of emergency
loans extended to Ireland and Portugal by the European Union by
seven years to smooth out the two countries' return to markets.
The 17 finance ministers whose countries share the euro
currency had agreed to the extension earlier on Friday, but
because some loans were also granted by a fund backed by all 27
European union countries, the other 10 ministers had to give
their approval too.
The euro zone loans were granted by the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) as well as the EU-backed European
Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM).
"Extensions of loans from the EFSM for Ireland and Portugal
have been approved," one EU diplomat said.