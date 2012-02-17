* Energy min says govt may sell Bord Gais assets

* Gas network assets would be retained

* Bord Gais says worth over 2.5 bln eur

DUBLIN, Feb 17 The Irish government is considering selling part of gas utility Bord Gais to meet a priviatisation target set by the country's EU-IMF creditors, the energy minister told the Irish Times on Friday.

The government has agreed to sell 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) worth of assets, but has indicated it may exceed that after the government won approval to allow it use some of the proceeds to invest in the economy as well as pay down debt.

"Do we ... need to keep the non-network side of Bord Gais? I don't think we do," Energy Minister Pat Rabbitte told the newspaper.

"If there is the prospect that, should we proceed with the sale of the energy side of Bord Gais, it would attract in a big player, then that would be compatible with our objectives."

A government-commissioned report last year recommended that all of Bord Gais's operations, excluding its transmission and interconnector assets, be privatised as a single entity.

Bord Gais Chief Executive John Mullins last year valued the company at over 2.5 billion euros ($3.26 billion).

The government has already said it plans to sell a minority stake in the Electricity Supply Board (ESB), but Rabbitte told the Irish Times that the government was under no obligation to go ahead with that sale.

A government-commissioned report recommended last year that the state sell parts of Bord Gais, ESB and its 25 percent stake in airline Aer Lingus as well as offloading smaller assets like peat utility Bord na Mona, forestry company Coillte and Irish horse racing's National Stud.

The government has said it is considering selling its Aer Lingus stake, but ministers have made clear the bulk of privatisation proceeds would likely come from the energy sector, Bord Gais and ESB.

Rabbitte this week said he has been presented with a due diligence report on the potential sale of the stake in ESB and a separate, less forensic report covering each of the other states assets.

Neither report has been considered by government, he told the Irish Times. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)