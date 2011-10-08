DUBLIN Oct 8 Ireland will look at the merits of
cutting the 6 percent rate of stamp duty on commercial property
sales in the 2012 budget, the country's finance minister said on
Saturday.
Michael Noonan said the idea of cutting the rate was raised
during an economic forum in Dublin as a way of reviving
Ireland's commercial property sector, which is stuck in the
doldrums, partly due to a lower 1 percent rate of stamp duty on
commercial property sales in the neighbouring UK market.
"The suggestion is that an American investor coming in to buy
in Dublin his first 6 percent of profit goes to pay stamp duty
and if we were thinking of changing that now is a good time
because the takeup in the stamp duty is so low anyway," Noonan
told reporters.
"It's always at the bottom of the market that you can change
things. I am not saying that we will do that but it is one of
the things I am going to analyse."
Activity in the Irish commercial property market has been
halted due to uncertainty over government plans to
retrospectively ban upward-only rent reviews on commercial
leases created prior to Feb. 28, 2010.
Ireland's government needs to get the commercial property
sector moving again in order to ensure that the state-run
National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), which has a huge
exposure to the sector, does not face further write-downs on its
portfolio.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Alison Birrane)