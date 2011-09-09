DUBLIN, Sept 9 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) expects to sell large chunks of its property portfolio in the coming months, the head of the agency said on Friday.

"We are currently in dialogue with quite a number of these (bidders) and over the coming months we expect to make some substantial transactions currently in the pipeline," Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee.

NAMA, set up to purge Ireland's banks of their risky commercial property loans, has approved the sale of 4.6 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of property assets so far. ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)