DUBLIN, Sept 9 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) expects to sell large chunks of
its property portfolio in the coming months, the head of the
agency said on Friday.
"We are currently in dialogue with quite a number of these
(bidders) and over the coming months we expect to make some
substantial transactions currently in the pipeline," Brendan
McDonagh told a parliamentary committee.
NAMA, set up to purge Ireland's banks of their risky
commercial property loans, has approved the sale of 4.6 billion
euros ($6.4 billion) of property assets so far.
($1 = 0.714 Euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)